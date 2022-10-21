Atlanta buying 2 Peachtree Street building for $39 million for redevelopment

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Invest Atlanta plans to hold the building until a redevelopment partner is selected, the city announced. Funding for the purchase is also being allocated from the Eastside Tax Allocation District.

Eloisa Klementich, Invest Atlanta’s president and CEO, said in a statement that downtown Atlanta is on a strong growth trajectory with the potential to strengthen the city’s economy thanks to existing investments into the Gulch and south downtown.

Explore Atlanta Housing Authority looks at future affordable rental developments

“With exemplary leadership from the mayor, we are proud to partner with the city of Atlanta once again on a transaction that will make a lasting impact for generations to come,” Klementich said.

Invest Atlanta is also providing bond financing for affordable housing for the Boulevard North and Villages at Carver developments. This is expected to finance 308 units, including 242 that will be available at or below 60% of the area median income, which $57,840 for a family of four.

Explore Atlanta completes relocation of Forest Cove residents as apartment closes

Atlanta is also redeveloping 104 Trinity Street into a 228-unit community on vacant city-owned land. Additionally, Atlanta is working to build new affordable housing at 143 Alabama Street, where the city wants to preserve the Atlanta Constitution Building. The Atlanta City Council is expected to pass legislation this fall to redevelop the vacant city-owned lot at 184 Forsyth Street by the Garnett MARTA station as well.

The city’s housing agenda is motivated by the mayor’s goal to build or preserve 20,000 units by 2030. The city says 5,800 units are finished or in construction so far.