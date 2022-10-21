ajc logo
X

Atlanta buying 2 Peachtree Street building for $39 million for redevelopment

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

The city of Atlanta announced Thursday that it is purchasing the 2 Peachtree Street building in an effort to create a world-class downtown area.

Invest Atlanta plans to purchase the building on the city’s behalf for $39 million, according to city officials. The plan is to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site that is expected to create several hundred new housing units.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the purchase gives the city a unique opportunity to create housing at the adjacent Five Points Marta station. During an interview with Ryan Cameron on Majic 107.5 radio, Dickens said it’ll become the tallest residential building in the city.

Dickens said the top floors of the building will be earmarked as units for students, the workforce, low-income families, and market-rate housing. The bottom will be designated for retail, restaurants, and office space.

“This is revolutionary,” Dickens said. “We want to bring life and vitality back to downtown because after about seven o’clock in downtown, ain’t nobody here.”

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Invest Atlanta plans to hold the building until a redevelopment partner is selected, the city announced. Funding for the purchase is also being allocated from the Eastside Tax Allocation District.

Eloisa Klementich, Invest Atlanta’s president and CEO, said in a statement that downtown Atlanta is on a strong growth trajectory with the potential to strengthen the city’s economy thanks to existing investments into the Gulch and south downtown.

ExploreAtlanta Housing Authority looks at future affordable rental developments

“With exemplary leadership from the mayor, we are proud to partner with the city of Atlanta once again on a transaction that will make a lasting impact for generations to come,” Klementich said.

Invest Atlanta is also providing bond financing for affordable housing for the Boulevard North and Villages at Carver developments. This is expected to finance 308 units, including 242 that will be available at or below 60% of the area median income, which $57,840 for a family of four.

ExploreAtlanta completes relocation of Forest Cove residents as apartment closes

Atlanta is also redeveloping 104 Trinity Street into a 228-unit community on vacant city-owned land. Additionally, Atlanta is working to build new affordable housing at 143 Alabama Street, where the city wants to preserve the Atlanta Constitution Building. The Atlanta City Council is expected to pass legislation this fall to redevelop the vacant city-owned lot at 184 Forsyth Street by the Garnett MARTA station as well.

The city’s housing agenda is motivated by the mayor’s goal to build or preserve 20,000 units by 2030. The city says 5,800 units are finished or in construction so far.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

On a night of great promise, Georgia Tech stumbles7h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Hired hitman who murdered Atlanta DJ’s wife to serve life in prison
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Warmer, drier than normal winter expected across much of Georgia
16h ago

Credit: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

OPINION: Payouts to Ga. residents not flexible enough to meet needs
1h ago

Credit: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

OPINION: Payouts to Ga. residents not flexible enough to meet needs
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Lauren Lacy for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill takes stand in federal civil rights trial
15h ago
Atlanta mayor appoints city’s first senior technology advisor
16h ago
How to get paid for getting your flu shot
18h ago
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Herschel Walker embraces his badge controversy
17h ago
On a night of great promise, Georgia Tech stumbles
7h ago
Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top