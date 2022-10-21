Atlanta buying 2 Peachtree Street building for $39 million for redevelopment

The city of Atlanta announced Thursday that it is purchasing the 2 Peachtree Street building in an effort to create a world-class downtown area.
Invest Atlanta plans to purchase the building on the city’s behalf for $39 million, according to city officials. The plan is to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site that is expected to create several hundred new housing units.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the purchase gives the city a unique opportunity to create housing at the adjacent Five Points Marta station. During an interview with Ryan Cameron on Majic 107.5 radio, Dickens said it’ll become the tallest residential building in the city.
Dickens said the top floors of the building will be earmarked as units for students, the workforce, low-income families, and market-rate housing. The bottom will be designated for retail, restaurants, and office space.
“This is revolutionary,” Dickens said. “We want to bring life and vitality back to downtown because after about seven o’clock in downtown, ain’t nobody here.”
Invest Atlanta plans to hold the building until a redevelopment partner is selected, the city announced. Funding for the purchase is also being allocated from the Eastside Tax Allocation District.
Eloisa Klementich, Invest Atlanta’s president and CEO, said in a statement that downtown Atlanta is on a strong growth trajectory with the potential to strengthen the city’s economy thanks to existing investments into the Gulch and south downtown.
“With exemplary leadership from the mayor, we are proud to partner with the city of Atlanta once again on a transaction that will make a lasting impact for generations to come,” Klementich said.
Invest Atlanta is also providing bond financing for affordable housing for the Boulevard North and Villages at Carver developments. This is expected to finance 308 units, including 242 that will be available at or below 60% of the area median income, which $57,840 for a family of four.
Atlanta is also redeveloping 104 Trinity Street into a 228-unit community on vacant city-owned land. Additionally, Atlanta is working to build new affordable housing at 143 Alabama Street, where the city wants to preserve the Atlanta Constitution Building. The Atlanta City Council is expected to pass legislation this fall to redevelop the vacant city-owned lot at 184 Forsyth Street by the Garnett MARTA station as well.
The city’s housing agenda is motivated by the mayor’s goal to build or preserve 20,000 units by 2030. The city says 5,800 units are finished or in construction so far.
