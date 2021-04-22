ARC grant to help Hampton study downtown revitalization

The Atlanta Regional Commission has awarded Hampton an $80,000 grant to help the Henry County city study downtown revitalization.
Hampton is looking at how improvements to King, George and Daniel streets could impact revival of the community’s downtown area. The study will examine how to improve transportation safety without displacing existing residents and how so-called “missing middle” housing options could be applied in the area, the ARC said.
The ARC funding comes from the group’s Living Centers Initiative, which helps communities become more walkable, encourages healthy lifestyles and seeks to improve access to jobs and services.
ARC said it updated its LCI grant evaluation process this year to include equity among its key measures.
“As the LCI program moves into its 21st year of fostering improved quality of life for metro Atlanta’s residents, it’s critically important that we renew our attention in our planning work to addressing the systemic barriers that have prevented many communities from sharing in our region’s success over the years,” Sam Shenbaga, managing director of ARC’s community development group, said.