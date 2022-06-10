$9.6M in ARC funding to improve Clayton County transit site

Clayton County will soon get funding to help upgrade its main transit center in Jonesboro, including covered waiting areas and restrooms.
The Atlanta Regional Commission said Wednesday it is granting Clayton County $9.6 million for the improvements. The investment is part of the region’s Transportation Improvement Program, a federal and state funding source for transportation projects.
The TIP allocates $45 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, ARC said.
Other communities receiving funding include Cobb County, which will receive $11.5 million for its CobbLinc transit system, $640,000 for road expansion and intersection improvements on Ga. 92 in Henry County and on South Fulton’s South Fulton Parkway.
