ajc logo
X

$9.6M in ARC funding to improve Clayton County transit site

Clayton County to get ARC funding to help fund improvements to its Jonesboro transit center.

Combined ShapeCaption
Clayton County to get ARC funding to help fund improvements to its Jonesboro transit center.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Clayton County will soon get funding to help upgrade its main transit center in Jonesboro, including covered waiting areas and restrooms.

The Atlanta Regional Commission said Wednesday it is granting Clayton County $9.6 million for the improvements. The investment is part of the region’s Transportation Improvement Program, a federal and state funding source for transportation projects.

The TIP allocates $45 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, ARC said.

Other communities receiving funding include Cobb County, which will receive $11.5 million for its CobbLinc transit system, $640,000 for road expansion and intersection improvements on Ga. 92 in Henry County and on South Fulton’s South Fulton Parkway.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
Federal murder charge for Georgia man accused of shooting postal worker15h ago
Clayton County CFO apparently fired after contract renewal rejected
22h ago
Hundreds celebrate life of slain rapper Trouble during vigil at Edgewood park
7h ago
Cobb schools to roll out new crisis alert system after Texas shooting
5h ago
Cobb schools to roll out new crisis alert system after Texas shooting
5h ago
UK plans to burn billions in wasted pandemic protective gear
1h ago
The Latest
Atlanta Mayor Dickens announces pay increases for city’s firefighters
17h ago
Clayton County CFO apparently fired after contract renewal rejected
22h ago
Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated June 8)
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top