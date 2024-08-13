Another cool start with hot afternoon

In the city, the high today will be top out at about 92 degrees, a pattern that is sticking around for the foreseeable future.

Rain chances are staying low again today, too. There is just a 20% chance of brief showers, most of which will stay in East Georgia along the South Carolina border.

We’ll have similar conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, we have a slightly better chance, just 30%, of isolated evening showers.

The weekend will bring more rain to the area. There is a 40% chance of scattered storms on Saturday, but we should stay drier on Sunday. We’ll have a 20% chance of showers then.

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.