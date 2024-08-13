Another cool start with hot afternoon

It’s another comfortable start to the day with low humidity in metro Atlanta on Tuesday morning.
Temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s across the area ahead of sunrise.
“Just like yesterday, we’re going to follow that script that will take temperatures up into the 90s later today but still should feel fairly comfortable with that humidity on the lower side,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
In the city, the high today will be top out at about 92 degrees, a pattern that is sticking around for the foreseeable future.
Rain chances are staying low again today, too. There is just a 20% chance of brief showers, most of which will stay in East Georgia along the South Carolina border.
We’ll have similar conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, we have a slightly better chance, just 30%, of isolated evening showers.
The weekend will bring more rain to the area. There is a 40% chance of scattered storms on Saturday, but we should stay drier on Sunday. We’ll have a 20% chance of showers then.
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author