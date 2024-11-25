Metro Atlanta
Anchor Justin Farmer leaving broadcast news and WSB-TV for finance

He came to WSB-TV in 2008 and will continue to serve as a special contributor.
Justin Farmer in 2018 moderating a debate between Republican candidates for governor, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp. Jenna Eason / Jenna.Eason@coxinc.com

Credit: Jenna Eason

Credit: Jenna Eason

By
42 minutes ago

After more than 16 years, Justin Farmer is leaving WSB-TV as an anchor to pursue a career in the finance industry.

Farmer, an Atlanta native and Emmy-winning journalist, said as he takes this new career path, he will serve as a special contributor on economic, financial and political issues for Channel 2 Action News.

His final day on air as an anchor will be Nov. 26.

“I’m deeply grateful to WSB-TV and our viewers,” said Farmer. “It has been such a privilege to be with you in our great city and state sharing the moments that have shaped our lives.”

Marian Pittman, president of WSB-TV and CMG content praised his work, saying “his commitment to covering local news in North Georgia is second to none and we wish him the best as he takes on a new path in his career. I want to thank Justin for his dedication to WSB-TV and for his almost two decades of service to our viewers.”

Farmer is the son of Don Farmer, a former newscaster in Atlanta.

