Anchor Justin Farmer leaving broadcast news and WSB-TV for finance

After more than 16 years, Justin Farmer is leaving WSB-TV as an anchor to pursue a career in the finance industry.
Farmer, an Atlanta native and Emmy-winning journalist, said as he takes this new career path, he will serve as a special contributor on economic, financial and political issues for Channel 2 Action News.
His final day on air as an anchor will be Nov. 26.
“I’m deeply grateful to WSB-TV and our viewers,” said Farmer. “It has been such a privilege to be with you in our great city and state sharing the moments that have shaped our lives.”
Marian Pittman, president of WSB-TV and CMG content praised his work, saying “his commitment to covering local news in North Georgia is second to none and we wish him the best as he takes on a new path in his career. I want to thank Justin for his dedication to WSB-TV and for his almost two decades of service to our viewers.”
Farmer is the son of Don Farmer, a former newscaster in Atlanta.
