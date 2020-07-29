Alpharetta tightens regulations for massage and spa businesses

During a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Community Development Director Kathi Cook said that with better control measures in place, the city can be comfortable allowing more than 20 massage and spa businesses to operate. The current ordinances limit the number of establishments to that number.

The ordinance changes would also apply to body massage therapy businesses and day spas that might include nail and waxing salons that require customers to disrobe. Nail salons that do not provide additional services that would require a customer to disrobe would not be included in the ordinance.