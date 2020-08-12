Alpharetta revenue dips $3 million amid coronavirus

The coronavirus has taken a toll on Alpharetta’s finances.
Finance Director Tom Harris said total revenue for fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, was about $70 million, down $3 million from 2019.
The biggest declines were seen in local option sales tax and hotel/motel tax revenues. Both were down due to the statewide shelter in place order earlier this year and the ongoing pandemic, Harris said when presenting a brief report to City Council Monday night.
The hotel tax brought in about $880,000 less than projected; sales taxes dipped $850,000. Other decliners included funds from event fees ($488,000), alcohol taxes ($150,000) and municipal fines ($22,000).
Harris adjusted budget expectations after the start of the pandemic in March. Overall, revenues exceeded that revised projection by almost $800,000.
Harris said the city saved money with a hiring freeze and not using funds that would’ve been spent on summer events and programs in the parks and recreation department.
Several road projects in the public works department are unfunded in the fiscal year 2021 budget, Harris said, including $9 million for construction of part of the Alpha Loop trail and $250,000 for design costs for Windward Parkway pedestrian bridges.
Alpharetta’s projected budget for fiscal year 2021 is $72 million.