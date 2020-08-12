X

Alpharetta revenue dips $3 million amid coronavirus

Alpharetta City Hall sits in the center of the city's Downtown District, a hub of shopping and dining in the city. Downtown Alpharetta is also home to some of the city's most popular events throughout the year. Contributed by Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau
Credit: LAUREN_LIZ_KRESS

By Adrianne Murchison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The coronavirus has taken a toll on Alpharetta’s finances.

Finance Director Tom Harris said total revenue for fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, was about $70 million, down $3 million from 2019.

The biggest declines were seen in local option sales tax and hotel/motel tax revenues. Both were down due to the statewide shelter in place order earlier this year and the ongoing pandemic, Harris said when presenting a brief report to City Council Monday night.

The hotel tax brought in about $880,000 less than projected; sales taxes dipped $850,000. Other decliners included funds from event fees ($488,000), alcohol taxes ($150,000) and municipal fines ($22,000).

Harris adjusted budget expectations after the start of the pandemic in March. Overall, revenues exceeded that revised projection by almost $800,000.

Harris said the city saved money with a hiring freeze and not using funds that would’ve been spent on summer events and programs in the parks and recreation department.

Several road projects in the public works department are unfunded in the fiscal year 2021 budget, Harris said, including $9 million for construction of part of the Alpha Loop trail and $250,000 for design costs for Windward Parkway pedestrian bridges.

Alpharetta’s projected budget for fiscal year 2021 is $72 million.

