Alpharetta rejects face mask mandate

Council members debated personal rights and those of private businesses as well as the need to protect others from coronavirus as part of the discussion on the proposed new law requiring masks in some city spaces. Private businesses would have been allowed to opt out of the requirement. But in the end, the council voted 4-3 to deny consideration of a mask requirement.

Emails from citizens to the city about a mask requirement were evenly divided in favor and opposed to a new ordinance, Councilman John Hines said.