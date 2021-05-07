Alpharetta officials move rehab center forward against neighbors’ wishes

The location was approved in 1995 for office and retail space, according to Alpharetta. It was developed in 1998 as The Veranda at Pointe Place, a memory care nursing home, which recently closed.

More than 100 residents signed a petition in April opposing a center that is yards away from their property. Many appeared at the meeting and told commission members that they fear for the safety of their children playing in the neighborhood and a decline in their property values if the treatment center opens.

Britt Argo, a former real estate agent, said she can walk from her yard onto the former nursing home property. And her 13-year-old daughter sometimes camps in the backyard, she added.

“I’m not going to feel comfortable having her sleep in the backyard with people that come and go at all hours of the night,” Argo said.

A wooded area at the edge of the former nursing home property is a buffer to the residents’ yards and Advanced Recovery Systems has agreed to add an eight-foot fence around part of the perimeter.

The proposed treatment center will continue to be a contentious topic leading up to the November City Council meeting. A March letter to sent to Alpharetta officials from Rolader stated that if the application for new zoning and the facility is not approved, he could file a lawsuit on behalf of Advanced Recovery Systems.