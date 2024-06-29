Alpharetta moves date for remodel of Wacky World playground at Wills Park

Remodeling around the park, including Wacky World Playground and the equestrian center where work is already underway, will total an estimated $16 million, according to Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard.

Wacky World Playground was originally built in 1997 in six days, with the help of community volunteers.

Last year, students at Alpharetta Elementary School helped with the redesign of the playground, which will have new climbing structures, an obstacle course and a dragon tower. Designs also include a zip line, enlarged restrooms and 72 additional spaces in the parking lot.

Funding for the work at Wills Park will come in part from the $29.5 million Parks Bond that was approved by voters in November 2021.

The community is also raising funds for improvements around the park. The Wills Park Equestrian Foundation has agreed to raise $5 million toward work at the equestrian center, Drinkard said. Separately, an Alpharetta fundraising committee is working to raise $750,000 for the playground makeover.

So far, the committee has raised $495,000 for the playground, Drinkard said.