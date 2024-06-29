Metro Atlanta

Alpharetta moves date for remodel of Wacky World playground at Wills Park

The Wacky World Playground in Alpharetta's Wills Park was built by 2,673 volunteers in just 6 days in 1997. The city is now planning to remodel the wooden castle playground with the help of the community in the spring of 2025. COURTESY CITY OF ALPHARETTA

1 hour ago

Alpharetta is moving the date of new construction at Wills Park’s Wacky World Playground to spring 2025. The delay will allow officials time to put that project, and improvements at other areas of the park, under a single construction contract.

Construction for the multimillion-dollar project had been planned for this fall. The playground would’ve been one of multiple construction contracts throughout Wills Park.

During a recent City Council work session, Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz said staff can pin down exact costs for all park improvements sooner if they are under one contractor rather “than if we treat each phase or component as a separate project.”

Remodeling around the park, including Wacky World Playground and the equestrian center where work is already underway, will total an estimated $16 million, according to Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard.

Wacky World Playground was originally built in 1997 in six days, with the help of community volunteers.

Last year, students at Alpharetta Elementary School helped with the redesign of the playground, which will have new climbing structures, an obstacle course and a dragon tower. Designs also include a zip line, enlarged restrooms and 72 additional spaces in the parking lot.

Funding for the work at Wills Park will come in part from the $29.5 million Parks Bond that was approved by voters in November 2021.

The community is also raising funds for improvements around the park. The Wills Park Equestrian Foundation has agreed to raise $5 million toward work at the equestrian center, Drinkard said. Separately, an Alpharetta fundraising committee is working to raise $750,000 for the playground makeover.

So far, the committee has raised $495,000 for the playground, Drinkard said.

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

