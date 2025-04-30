Metro Atlanta
Democrats win two seats on Cobb Board of Commissioners, ensuring majority

Erick Allen and Monique Sheffield victorious in special election.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners keeps its Democrat majority after the special election April 29, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By
1 hour ago

Former Georgia Rep. Erick Allen and incumbent Monique Sheffield, both Democrats, won Tuesday’s special election for the District 2 and District 4 seats, respectively, on Cobb County’s Board of Commissioners.

The two wins ensure a Democratic majority on the board. That has been the case since 2020 when a “blue wave” won a majority — with the exception of the past few months after the District 2 commissioner was removed, leaving a 2-2 split.

Allen, a consultant, won about 58% of the vote to beat Republican Alicia Adams, according to unofficial results. Allen will bring representation back to District 2 after a February court decision forced former Commissioner Jerica Richardson off the board.

Allen could not immediately be reached for comment after the votes were in late Tuesday night.

Then-Georgia Rep. Erick Allen files paperwork to run for lieutenant governor in 2022. On April 29, 2025, he won the District 2 seat on the Cobb County Commission. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC)

Sheffield captured about 64% of the vote to defeat Republican Matthew Hardwick, an engineer, in District 4.

“I’m just excited to win and enter into my second term,” Sheffield said in an interview. “The numbers were great. The community supports my leadership and my experience and my knowledge of the job.”

District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield (right) is seen at a Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting in Marietta on Sept. 27, 2022. On April 29, she won reelection. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

County spokesman Ross Cavitt said the results will be certified Monday, and the winners will be sworn in sometime after that. The next elections for Districts 2 and 4 will be in 2028.

Cobb County was forced to hold the special elections after a protracted legal dispute over County Commission district lines caused a do-over of last year‘s election because the districts drawn by county officials were deemed unconstitutional.

The heavily blue District 2 seat came open when Richardson‘s home was drawn out of the district by the state Legislature in 2022 — the issue that led to the legal battle over district lines.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill ruled last year‘s primaries had to be redone, concluding the county-drawn electoral map used was unconstitutional. This year‘s special election was held using a map drawn by the Georgia Legislature.

State lawmakers are typically understood to have redistricting authority, but the county drew its own map, arguing that home rule powers in the state constitution allowed them to do so.

The County Commission in September declared Richardson‘s seat to be vacant, but she sued the county in Superior Court over that decision. She lost, but appealed, which allowed her to stay in the seat until the case was decided.

The state appeals court declined to take up Richardson‘s case in February, ending her tenure on the board.

