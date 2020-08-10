Alarm companies continue to dispute Sandy Springs law on false alarms

Georgia Electronic Life Safety and Systems Association, A-Com Security and SafeCom Security Solutions lost their lawsuit against the north Fulton city in 2018. The U.S. District Court decision on that case was upheld by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in July.

A statement from the Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC) said the plaintiffs filed a petition with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals requesting a rehearing. The petition asks the court to consider that the businesses are unfairly held responsible for their customers’ actions, the statement said.