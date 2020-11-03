AJC readers: Why I Voted

Alicia Brown: “I am voting because when I lived in Birmingham, I had a hand in helping the City of Birmingham’s Civil Rights District become a National Monument. Knowing the blood, sweat and tears that were shed in that district for me to be able to vote, really empowered me to make sure my voice was heard. I have a picture of myself with John Lewis when I was in Washington, D.C. in 2013. The City of Birmingham had an exhibit set up for the anniversary of the Voters Rights Act. I gave him the pin he had on. It was so inspiring to see him looking at artifacts from the era that he played such a vital role in. I feel like he is looking down from heaven with pride that so many are doing what he fought so hard for.”

Loretta Bean: “I’m a mother, widow and God-fearing woman who voted Trump to secure our freedom, it’s that simple."

Annabelle Marshall: “I am an 19-year-old girl in college. I struggle with diagnosed anxiety and depression. I voted early, for Joe Biden, because he believes in health care for mental health. He cares about my reproductive rights, and he cares about people just like me, in the middle class. He is a kind and respectful man. Voting to me means voting for all of my friends who don’t have a voice, for all workers who have been hurt these past months. I vote for America!”

Sherri Jefferson: “I understand one vote may not change the outcome of an election. However, my vote is a vote for hope. Hope for a better tomorrow for our children in education, employment, healthcare, and foster care. My hope that our country and the state of Georgia will invest in the next generation and ensure fair and equitable access to affordable housing and healthcare and equity in education and employment opportunities. My hope is that our elderly will not be relegated to live in nursing homes and that in-home services and funding can keep them in their homes and community. Those requiring services will have rights that protect them from victimization during residency, especially pandemics. My hope is that Medicare and Medicaid patients will be guaranteed quality care. My hope is that corruption and fraud in legislative, judicial and executive branches of government will be held accountable. My hope is for freedom of religion and free speech.”

Sean Reich: “Voting is cool and I’m not going to vote for a party that wants to make it harder for eligible voters to vote. Not going to vote for someone who spends $140 million of tax payer money to golf at resorts he owns and fails to pass a stimulus. Not going to vote for someone who lies on average 16 times a day. Time for the Republican Party to go the way of the phoenix.”

