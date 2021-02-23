AJC Deja News: Swine flu program failure seeded mass vaccination doubts (1976)

>> MORE DEJA NEWS: Check out what we’ve covered before (and again)

“The Ft. Dix outbreak was the first appearance of a swine-like flu strain in humans since 1930,” Seabrook continued. “And it was a swine flu strain that was believed to be responsible for the flu pandemic of 1918-19, the worst outbreak of influenza in recorded history. That pandemic killed some 548,000 Americans and about 20 million more persons around the world.”

President Gerald Ford and Centers for Disease Control officials, along with Congress, quickly set about to stave off a potential future epidemic in the U.S. by way of a $135 million program aimed at giving every American a new swine flu vaccine. From the outset, there was mistrust of the plan and the rationale underpinning it.

“A few of the nation’s health experts questioned Ford’s real motive in making such a decision, saying they suspect the President might be playing politics with the people’s health during an election year,” Seabrook wrote. “On the other hand, a large number of health experts from around the nation applauded Ford’s decision, saying the nation has needed such an anti-flu program for a long time.”

Ultimately, the program, which immunized 45 million Americans, was stopped in December 1976 after 450 of those vaccinated developed Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a paralyzing nerve disease. The current COVID-19 vaccination drive has encountered few if any serious side effects, however.

Georgia’s four state-run COVID vaccination sites opened Monday in hopes of speeding inoculations to those most at risk from the virus. Gov. Brian Kemp says expanded vaccine supply will eventually lead to more locations. Currently, Georgians can receive coronavirus immunization at the Delta Flight Museum outside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the Albany Georgia Forestry Commission in southwest Georgia, the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville and the Macon Farmers Market.

Supply and demand was a concern 45 years ago, too. With an estimated 50 to 100 million fertilized chicken eggs needed at the time to produce the 200 million doses of flu vaccine, industry insiders questioned whether the nation’s poultry population was up to the task.

“A lot of roosters are going to be working overtime,” one expert said.

READ THE ORIGINAL STORY HERE

ABOUT DEJA NEWS

In this series, we scour the AJC archives for the most interesting news from days gone by, show you the original front page and update the story.

If you have a story you’d like researched and featured in AJC Deja News, send an email with as much information as you know. Email: malbright@ajc.com. Use the subject line “AJC Deja News.”