Ahmaud Arbery case: Opening statements start Monday

The prospective jurors were grilled about their exposure to the case, their views on race and the opinions they have formed since the 25-year-old Arbery was chased and killed nearly two years ago in a neighborhood just outside Brunswick.

Caption Ahmaud Arbery Caption Ahmaud Arbery

“A number of potential jurors know about the guilty verdicts and a number of them don’t have favorable views of my client,” Travis McMichael’s attorney, Amy Lee Copeland, said in court Friday.

Jury selection in the state trial was a grueling process that lasted nearly three weeks. To speed things up in the federal case, jury summonses were sent to 1,000 people across 43 counties comprising the entire Southern District of Georgia. Some people traveled to Brunswick from as far away as Augusta or beyond.

Attorneys for both sides read through the mailed questionnaires and agreed to strike certain people who said they had fixed opinions before jury selection began this week. U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood thanked the lawyers for agreeing to streamline the process.

“It was central to being able to get through a great number of these summons in a rational amount of time,” Wood said Friday afternoon.

The trial itself will take between seven and 12 days, the judge has said.

The government’s evidence is expected to include incendiary text messages and social media posts by the defendants as federal prosecutors argue the trio chased down Arbery and killed him because he was Black. Legal experts say proving racism was a motive in the killing could be challenging, however.

One man questioned Friday said it would be much easier to prove that someone robbed a bank.

“You know the bank was robbed,” said Juror No. 393, who lives in the Augusta area and was later dismissed. “That’s a little bit different than something like a hate crime charge where you have to know what’s in someone’s heart.”

The prosecution’s first witnesses won’t be called to testify until Tuesday, the judge said.