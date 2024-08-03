Afternoon, evening storms possible with highs in the low 90s

Isolated storms will pass through parts of south and east metro Atlanta. The city and parts of North Georgia will remain dry. The rain is due to a minor cold front that will move into the state on Saturday and continue moving south on Sunday, according to Nitz.

“We’ll have some scattered afternoon to evening showers and storms over the next few days,” Nitz said.

More showers are expected Sunday, but rain chances will still remain low at 30%. Overnight lows will dip slightly, and the high will top off at 92 degrees again.

By Monday afternoon, metro Atlanta will have seen less than an inch of rain. Parts of east and central Georgia could get up to 2 inches of rain, and parts of South Georgia could receive up to 4 inches due to Tropical Storm Debby.

That tropical storm will mainly impact Florida, with northern counties getting the most rain, Nitz explained.

