X

After outcry, Council adds more time for public comment. Again.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, an extra hour of public comment allotted by the Atlanta City Council ran out, but nearly two dozen people were still left in line wanting to speak against the training center.

After initially trying to move onto the meeting agenda, President Doug Shipman lost total control of the crowd. The next speaker in line began yelling her comments into the mic before a police officer turned the mic off at the podium.

Attendees left in the chamber yelled over council members and each other. Chants of “let us speak” filled the room.

The council approved a motion to go into recess while the room devolved into chaos. Council members ran back and forth across the dais debating whether or not to continue or move to a closed committee room for the remainder of the meeting.

When council came back into session, Council member Matt Westmoreland made a motion to give the remaining public commenters a final chance to speak. The motion passed unanimously and the 22 people left in line continued testifying.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Atlanta chef Terry Koval wins 2023 James Beard Award6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta school board approves $1.7 billion budget
4h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia defender agency sued for alleged open records violations
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks add Brittni Donaldson, first female coach in franchise history
10h ago
The Latest
Council allows one extra hour of public comment
1h ago
More than 200 commenters called so far: 10:45 p.m. update
4h ago
Will the public safety vote shape Atlanta’s 2025 election?
4h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center faces funding vote
15h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
12h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top