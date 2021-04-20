After 5 years, DeKalb set to end moratorium on water disconnections

Then-interim CEO Lee May initiated the moratorium in May 2016.

Part of the issue was previously installed water meters that had a manufacturing defect that caused them to malfunction if they came into contact with moisture — not an ideal trait for a water meter. Thurmond said Tuesday that all of those meters have now been replaced.

In all, the county has replaced around 70,000 meters. There are about 30,000 more still to go.

But officials said the county has gone from more than 4,000 disputed bills per month at the height of the issues to less than 200 a month today.

That’s about 0.1% of the county’s roughly 200,000 accounts.

About 90% of the county’s water meters now transmit consumption data electronically, removing the human element and producing more accurate readings, Thurmond said.

“That number of less than 200 bills in dispute, I think, is a very valid and appropriate metric to be able to judge the degree to which we’ve been able to resolve these issues,” Commission Jeff Rader said.

Officials said the county will launch a communication program to make sure residents are up to speed on the end of the moratorium. Considerations for customers whose ability to pay has been impacted by COVID-19 will also be made.

All told, the county estimates that lifting the moratorium — and having more people pay their appropriate share — could increase annual revenue by about $12 million.

“We are normal again. We’re celebrating normality,” Thurmond said. “That tells you where disfunction has lived.”