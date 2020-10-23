Adoptable dogs to sport costumes in a virtual Halloween showcase

Janis will teach attendees how to make doggy doughnut dog treats. And animals up for adoption will likely give the doughnuts a taste test, Hirsh said.

That event will also include a barista from Hodgepodge Coffeehouse who will teach attendees techniques to making coffee – for humans.

Fulton County Animal Services took in over 3,700 pets this year and adopted out 2,100, Hirsch said, fewer than 2019 when more than 5,300 were taken in and 2,500 adopted. It’s an indication to Lifeline that people are trying to keep their pets during the pandemic.

Most of the more than 60 cats and kittens rescued from a Sandy Springs condominium in September have been adopted, Hirsch said.

The spokeswoman said Lifeline’s virtual events can be a draw for people who aren’t considering adopting.

“Some older people might not be able to have an animal right now,” she said. “It’s still fun for them to see.”

During the pandemic, volunteers have gone to nursing homes and held the pets up to window for residents to see, she said.

Links to the virtual events can be found on the Lifeline Animal Project website.