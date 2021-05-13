5,000 Atlanta families dealing with food insecurity will receive 240K meal kits

Five thousand families in Atlanta that struggle with food insecurity will receive a total of 240,000 meal kits through a new program launched by a national nonprofit that aims to address health disparities through fresh food options.
The Partnership for a Healthier America made the announcement during a virtual event Wednesday. The organization was founded in partnership with former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move!” campaign in 2010.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appeared during the event and said providing more fresh food options to Atlantans is crucial.
“This is work that, even when we’re not in the midst of a pandemic, is important,” Bottoms said. “Given what we are facing with COVID-19, it’s become even more important for us to continue this work.”
The organization will work with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to distribute the meal kits, which include fresh ingredients and recipes to make meals. The meal kit program is launching in Atlanta and Cleveland, and could expand to other cities.
About 13% of Georgians struggled with food insecurity before COVID hit. In the last year, the food bank reported, its average monthly distribution increased 60% as the need for food skyrocketed.
“That level of need ... has been replicated across metropolitan areas across our nation. We are continuing to see that level of increased need, even now,” said Jon West, the vice president of partner relations of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.