Two people died in a recreational trailer that caught on fire early Saturday near Lilburn, according to the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

A 911 caller reported seeing the flames and hearing an explosion from across a small lake in the neighborhood. The trailer, which was used as a primary residence, was located in the woods behind the 4100 block of Bent Willow Drive, officials said in a news release.

When fire crews arrived, the trailer was heavily engulfed. They found two adults dead inside, officials said. Their identities were not released.