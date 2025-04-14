Two people died in a recreational trailer that caught on fire early Saturday near Lilburn, according to the Gwinnett County Fire Department.
A 911 caller reported seeing the flames and hearing an explosion from across a small lake in the neighborhood. The trailer, which was used as a primary residence, was located in the woods behind the 4100 block of Bent Willow Drive, officials said in a news release.
When fire crews arrived, the trailer was heavily engulfed. They found two adults dead inside, officials said. Their identities were not released.
The cause of the fire and the deaths is under investigation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Man found dead in Rockdale lake after running from deputies, officials say
Driver flees traffic stop, jumps in water to evade police
Featured
Credit: AP
Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences
Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.
Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about
Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.
Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty
While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.