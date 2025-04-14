Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Deadly crash closes busy Midtown Atlanta intersection
2 found dead in trailer fire in Gwinnett neighborhood

The identities of the two adults were not released. The cause of the fire is under investigation
By
1 hour ago

Two people died in a recreational trailer that caught on fire early Saturday near Lilburn, according to the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

A 911 caller reported seeing the flames and hearing an explosion from across a small lake in the neighborhood. The trailer, which was used as a primary residence, was located in the woods behind the 4100 block of Bent Willow Drive, officials said in a news release.

When fire crews arrived, the trailer was heavily engulfed. They found two adults dead inside, officials said. Their identities were not released.

The cause of the fire and the deaths is under investigation.

