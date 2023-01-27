Atlanta mayor warns against violent protests

“We know from experience that videos like this can rightfully spark emotional responses,” Dickens said in the letter. “I am a firm proponent of full participation, community dialogue and peaceful demonstration. Atlanta is the Cradle of the Civil Rights Movement, and the City is working to ensure that anyone who is looking to lift their voice in peaceful protest or demonstration in the days to come is able to do so safely.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be monitoring metro reaction to the video release from Memphis and provide live updates through the night.