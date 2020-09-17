Atlanta man accused of trafficking woman at Cobb hotel

An Atlanta man is accused of forcing a woman into prostitution at an extended stay hotel, threatening her with a pistol and taking the money she made, according to Cobb County police.
Tyrae Caprice Newsome, 30, was charged with one count of sex trafficking and booked into the Cobb jail early Wednesday, records show. Newsome was being held Thursday afternoon without bond.
A manager at the Extended Stay America, located on Interstate North Parkway, was concerned the unidentified woman was being prostituted, Newsome’s arrest warrant states.
“Said accused did force said victim into prostitution by threatening her with a pistol," the warrant states. “Said accused did keep said money that said victim made from each date. Said victim stated that she made an estimated $700.”
The Cobb officer investigating the case found various addresses for extended stay hotels on Newsome’s phone, his warrant states. The case remains under investigation.
In recent months, several metro Atlanta hotels have been named in federal lawsuits, accused of allowing trafficking to take place, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The Extended Stay America location named in the recent case involving Newsome has not been part of those lawsuits.