Atlanta launches labor education program

The city’s new Labor Rights Education Program has awarded a combined $40,000 to two social justice organizations — Georgia Stand-Up and Partnership for Southern Equity — in an effort to promote fair labor practices.

The program, announced Friday by Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta Department of Labor and Employment Services, tasks both organizations with providing education and awareness campaigns for workers and business owners.

The initiative “reflects the city’s commitment to creating a fair, safe, and inclusive working environment for everyone,” Dickens said in a statement. “This initiative will allow our community to be educated and ensure all business owners and employees understand their rights and are empowered to exercise those rights.”