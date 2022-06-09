Atlanta Episcopal Diocese makes its crest a rainbow for Pride Month

In addition to the six colors seen in the Episcopal crest, there are several variations on the Pride colors to symbolize different communities and sexualities. Some use eight colors, others include black and brown to be more inclusive of communities of color.

The diocese plans to display the colors again in October during the Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade in Atlanta. Black Pride events will be held over Labor Day weekend in September.

Wright said the diocese will also likely display different colors on the shield during Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. Many use the Black liberation or Pan-African colors of red, black and green in ads, at events and on clothing to symbolize freedom and pride.