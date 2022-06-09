ajc logo
Atlanta Episcopal Diocese makes its crest a rainbow for Pride Month

The Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta will display the Pride colors to show support for the LGBTQ community during June.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

The Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta has changed the colors of its official crest to reflect support for the LGBTQ community through the rest of June, which is recognized as Pride month.

The diocesan crest — traditionally purple and white — will be displayed in shades of red, orange, violet, yellow, green and blue, the six colors of the rainbow flag, which symbolizes gay pride.

This is the first time the Atlanta diocese has changed its crest colors. The diocese made the change to show support for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, said Bishop Robert C. Wright.

“We believe that God made all human beings in God’s image so for us, it’s about trying to affirm the dignity and respect of every human being,” said Wright.

The temporary new look for the crest can be seen on the diocese’s Facebook, Instagram and other social media accounts.

In addition to the six colors seen in the Episcopal crest, there are several variations on the Pride colors to symbolize different communities and sexualities. Some use eight colors, others include black and brown to be more inclusive of communities of color.

The diocese plans to display the colors again in October during the Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade in Atlanta. Black Pride events will be held over Labor Day weekend in September.

Wright said the diocese will also likely display different colors on the shield during Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. Many use the Black liberation or Pan-African colors of red, black and green in ads, at events and on clothing to symbolize freedom and pride.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

