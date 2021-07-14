Atlanta court upholds CDC eviction moratorium

Judge Britt Grant, writing for the majority, noted that tenants had to file documents that declared they could not pay rent because of loss of income or extraordinary medical expenses, they had tried their best to make partial payments and if they were evicted they could become homeless.

“These attestations certainly show that the tenants could not afford their rent at the time they were signed,” Grant wrote. “But they paint a hazy picture — at best — of any given tenant’s ability to pay later.”

Caption Judge Britt Grant, a member of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. (DAVID BARNES / DAVID.BARNES@AJC.COM)

The decision upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee in Atlanta. He found the landlords’ economic harms were outweighed by the potential loss of lives the government had argued could occur if the moratorium is lifted.

Writing in dissent, 11th Circuit Judge Elizabeth Branch dismissed that reasoning: “The government has not demonstrated that allowing a handful of evictions go forward would cause any loss of life, let alone the massive loss of life it has claimed could happen if the (eviction freeze) is invalidated nationwide.”