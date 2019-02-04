BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Southwest executives testify before U.S. Senate panel after holiday travel debacle
X
Dark Mode Toggle

How to celebrate Black History Month in Atlanta

Black History Month
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jan 31, 2019

accessAtlanta has your 2019 guide to celebrating Black History Month in Atlanta.

In the latest episode of the podcast, AJC Sepia editor Ernie Suggs shares things to do, venues to see and opportunities to learn more in Atlanta during Black History Month.

Suggs also previews the paper’s upcoming, month-long Black History Month Series, featuring profiles on notable figures, unsung heroes and cultural touchstones.

Explore»MORE: 11 ways to celebrate Black History Month in Atlanta

***

Read AJC Sepia’s full Black History Month Series 

AJC Sepia is one of the newspaper's special content sections, which features curated content and news for and about black people. The page also features original content like Facebook Lives, Spotify playlists and more.

Explore»RELATED: 8 powerful quotes to kick off Black History Month

The AJC's weekly accessAtlanta podcast brings you the stories that make our eclectic city one of a kind.

Go with us behind the scenes for interviews with the people who create movies, music and art that's making waves around the world. We'll share some fun things to do in Atlanta over the next 10 days, too. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify or find previous episodes on the web at ajc.com. 

How to listen to the podcast on your phone:

iPhone: Open "Podcasts" - it's a preloaded app on iPhones, with a purple icon - and click the search button in the lower right-hand corner. Type "accessAtlanta" and tap on the show's title in the results. Tap again on the show's icon. You'll find all of the previous episodes available to listen to, and be sure to hit subscribe to have the podcast automatically delivered to your phone every Thursday morning.

Android: Open “Play music” - a pre-loaded app with an orange-and-yellow icon - and click on the magnifying glass at the top of the screen. Type “accessAtlanta” and select our show from the results. You’ll find all of the previous episodes available to listen to, and be sure to hit subscribe to have the podcast automatically delivered to your phone every Thursday morning.

About the Author

Follow Bria Felicien on twitter

Bria Felicien is a published author and staff writer at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She produces podcasts for the AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Prison warden fired, arrested in connection with GBI corruption investigation10m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Stacey Abrams is back, this time for Kamala Harris
5h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Loeffler calls for ‘investigation’ after DeKalb accepts elections grant
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

For Georgia Tech, success of the Tech Way collective ‘imperative’
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

For Georgia Tech, success of the Tech Way collective ‘imperative’
4h ago

Credit: Facebook post

Capitol interests play key role in funding Kemp’s inaugural shindig
5h ago
The Latest

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: ‘Tragic Mulatto’: Past depictions give way to today’s biracial pride
Did you know Kanye West’s father was once an AJC photographer?
21m ago
Know your Atlanta civil rights icons: Joseph Lowery
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
21h ago
American Dream For Rent: Investors elbow out individual home buyers
5h ago
LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top