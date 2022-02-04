Charles Drew: Doctor was a pioneer in storing blood

He returned to Washington, D.C., where it all began.

Long before Drew became the “father of blood banks,” he was “Charlie,” a standout athlete. Growing up in D.C. as the son of a carpet layer, Drew won several awards for swimming, football, basketball and other sports. He graduated from D.C.’s famed Dunbar High School in 1922 and went on to Amherst College on a sports scholarship. At the time, medicine wasn’t his career choice. His high school yearbook said he wanted to be an electrical engineer.

A football injury that left him hospitalized and his sister’s death from tuberculosis led him to medicine, Drew would later say. After Amherst, he couldn’t afford his dream of attending medical school, so he worked as a biology teacher and coach for what is now Morgan State University, instead. Two years later, he applied to medical school and enrolled at McGill University in Montreal, earning M.D. and surgery degrees.

His father’s death brought him back to the United States and instructor positions at Howard University’s medical school and led to his research work in blood plasma and a doctorate from Columbia in 1940.

Ten years later, Drew would be dead.

The horrible rumor that the man who helped so many others live died because doctors in a white hospital refused to give him a blood transfusion is false.

But Drew, 45, did die a horrible death. While traveling with three other doctors to deliver a lecture, Drew supposedly fell asleep while driving, and the car ran off the road and flipped. He was thrown from the car, which also rolled over him. Drew was left with severe chest injuries and had lost so much blood by the time he was taken to the white hospital that he couldn’t be saved.

At his funeral, the Rev. Jerry Moore said Drew had “a life which crowds into a handful of years’ significance, so great, men will never be able to forget it.”