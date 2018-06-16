VIDEO: The Civil Rights Movement in Atlanta

In 2014, a new Civil Rights Museum celebrating Atlanta's place as a tourist spot for civil right history opened up downtown.

In addition to exhibition rights for the King papers (the papers are actually owned by Morehouse College), the Center for Civil and Human Rights has seven portraits of human rights “heroes” by Atlanta painter Ross Rossin, a series of paintings of U.S. Rep. John Lewis by folk artist Benny Andrews and an exhibition titled “Without Sanctuary,” disturbing images of lynchings in America (many of them on postcards) collected by James Allen.