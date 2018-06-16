X
VIDEO: The Civil Rights Movement in Atlanta

Black History Month
By AJC Staff
Jan 4, 2017

Atlanta had a major spot in the history of civil rights, including The AJC’s historical coverage of Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights movement.

In 2014, a new Civil Rights Museum celebrating Atlanta's place as a tourist spot for civil right history opened up downtown.

In addition to exhibition rights for the King papers (the papers are actually owned by Morehouse College), the Center for Civil and Human Rights has seven portraits of human rights “heroes” by Atlanta painter Ross Rossin, a series of paintings of U.S. Rep. John Lewis by folk artist Benny Andrews and an exhibition titled “Without Sanctuary,” disturbing images of lynchings in America (many of them on postcards) collected by James Allen.

In the video above, browse through some of our iconic historical photos, headlines and more.

