Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A facing national shortages at meal time

The Atlanta-based company’s website announced earlier that “Due to industrywide supply chain shortages, some items, like sauces, may be unavailable. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.”

Various restaurants in the chain may be handling the issue in different ways. One sent an email to customers saying patrons would be limited to one sauce per entrée, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count nuggets, according to WTRF, a TV station in Wheeling, West Virginia.