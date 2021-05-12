Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A facing national shortages at meal time

It’s not just gasoline that some Americans may have to do without. Chick-fil-A is cautioning customers that it is facing shortages of some items, including sauces.
The Atlanta-based company’s website announced earlier that “Due to industrywide supply chain shortages, some items, like sauces, may be unavailable. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.”
Various restaurants in the chain may be handling the issue in different ways. One sent an email to customers saying patrons would be limited to one sauce per entrée, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count nuggets, according to WTRF, a TV station in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Spokespeople for the chain in Atlanta weren’t immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.
At times during the pandemic, consumers and businesses have faced a variety of shortages, from toilet paper to semiconductor chips needed in automobiles.
This week, gas stations have run out of fuel as consumers in Georgia and other East Coast states rushed to fill up their vehicles after Alpharetta-based Colonial Pipeline shut down its fuel transportation network following a ransomware attack.