Atlanta backs out of hosting Nobel Peace summit

In his letter, Hope also noted that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who was a big supporter of the event, is not seeking re-election.

Atlanta’s withdrawal marks the latest in a string of fits and starts for the city to host the event. Already the home to the Jimmy Carter Center, dedicated to the 39th president and 2002 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Atlanta also claims 1964 Nobel Peace Prize winner Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. displays his 1964 Nobel Peace Prize medal in Oslo, Norway, December 10, 1964. The 35-year-old Dr. King was honored for promoting the principle of non-violence in the civil rights movement. (AP Photo)

The World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates was put together in the early 1990s as a forum to support global peace initiatives. The non-profit promotes the work of Nobel Peace Prize winners and organizes the mostly annual summit, which draws thousands of attendees, including laureates.

In 2015, Atlanta tried to get the summit, which at the time was billed as the largest gathering of Nobel laureates in history, and the largest global event in Atlanta since the 1996 Olympic Games. But it fell apart after Yunus Creative Lab CEO Mohammad Bhuiyan, who was organizing the event, repeatedly clashed with former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.

In 2019, efforts were made to bring the meeting to Atlanta in 2020 at a cost of about $8.5 million. More than half would have gone toward the four-day 2020 summit, $2.5 million to establish a three-year Peace University pilot program and $1.1 million to relocate the organization’s headquarters to Atlanta from Piacenza, Italy.

Front of the Nobel Peace Prize medal awarded to former President Jimmy Carter. The medal is on display at the Carter Center in Atlanta. (Brant Sanderlin photo/Staff)

COVID-19 derailed those plans. But Hope told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he is hopeful that the city could try to host again in 2025.

“We just got to get all of this stuff out of our system, regroup and make sure the city still wants to do it,” Hope said. “The city really stepped up and there was a lot of momentum and then COVID hit and the world changed. It would be a great thing for Atlanta.”