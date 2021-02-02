Athens girl, 13, killed in head-on crash

Hilsman Middle School eighth grader Kayla Smith was the second Clarke County student who died in one week, district officials said. Nine-year-old Mariah Fields was killed along with her mother and grandmother last Wednesday when their family’s mobile home caught fire.

The crash that killed Smith occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on the Athens Perimeter, the Athens Banner-Herald reported. Prior to the fatal wreck, an Oconee County deputy spotted a car driving the wrong way near Epps Bridge Parkway and attempted to stop it, Athens police said.