Athens girl, 13, killed in head-on crash

A 13-year-old Athens girl was killed Sunday evening when the car she was riding in was struck by a wrong-way driver, authorities said.
Hilsman Middle School eighth grader Kayla Smith was the second Clarke County student who died in one week, district officials said. Nine-year-old Mariah Fields was killed along with her mother and grandmother last Wednesday when their family’s mobile home caught fire.
The crash that killed Smith occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on the Athens Perimeter, the Athens Banner-Herald reported. Prior to the fatal wreck, an Oconee County deputy spotted a car driving the wrong way near Epps Bridge Parkway and attempted to stop it, Athens police said.
That car, a white Hyundai Genesis driven by 25-year-old Molly Tulley, was traveling east when it collided with a Dodge Charger driven by 20-year-old Yanelis Figueroa, state troopers told the Banner-Herald.
Smith, a passenger in the Charger, was killed in the wreck. Both Figueroa and Tulley were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.
“Our community is devastated by the loss of one of our beloved students,” Clarke County School District spokeswoman Beth Moore wrote in an emailed statement.
She said staff members and parents were notified of the fatal wreck, and that school counselors and psychologists are available this week to help them cope with the loss. “With any tragic incident, counseling services are provided to all our students and staff,” Moore said.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out the Georgia State Patrol for additional details about the crash.
