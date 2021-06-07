Asian American Resource Center expands metro Atlanta mental health programs

The AARC says its purpose is to help single-parent families, those experiencing homelessness and the families of the recent Atlanta spa shootings gain access to training and counseling programs.

Being aware of the stigma attached to mental health services, Kim said his organization works to be culturally sensitive during their sessions. They recently held a workshop in Korean, during which a healthy mindset, compassion and courage were all emphasized.

“We talked a lot about mindset, and then the presenter went through many examples using the five senses,” Kim said. “People reacted in a very positive way.”

Mental health seminar

The AARC’s next seminar will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday June 9, at Cafe Rothem, 3585 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. #128, and will be conducted in English. Seating is limited, and all attendees are asked to RSVP before the event by calling the AARC at 770-270-0663.