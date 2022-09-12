Combined Shape Caption

Artificial sweeteners , increase risk of heart disease, stroke, , new research finds.The study was conducted by researchers in France and published in the journal BMJ on Sept. 7.It found that significant consumption of artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and sucralose could lead to higher risk of heart disease and stroke.Artificial sweeteners may not be a safe alternative to sugar, Mathilde Touvier, study author, via NBC News.Medical professionals say the study adds to a growing body of research concerning artificial sweeteners. .Professionals add, though, that decreasing sugar intake remains a general priority