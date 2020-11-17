Arson suspect wanted, accused of setting multiple fires across Georgia

An arson suspect is on the run from state investigators after allegedly setting fires in multiple cities across Georgia, officials said Tuesday.
Brandon Morton, 36, is wanted in connection with several arson investigations, including some that originated in metro Atlanta, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
The most recent incident happened at an apartment complex off Old Clinton Road in Gray, King said. Firefighters at the scene said someone broke into a unit at the Dulles Park Apartments and set the living room sofa on fire.
It is not clear how Morton was connected to the arson investigation or how many cases he is believed to be involved in.
King said investigators believe Morton could be driving a black four-door Mazda SUV with a California tag. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner at 1-800-282-5804.