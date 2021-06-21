Arrest made in weekend double Georgia homicide

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a weekend double homicide in Eatonton.
Xavier Rashad Chambers of Milledgeville is facing two counts of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of firearm with an altered identification, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The GBI said a crowd had gathered at a residence on Lawson Drive, with local police called to the location about 7:42 p.m. Sunday after reports of a fight. After dispersing the crowd, officers reported gunshots nearby and found two deceased men on the scene, both dead from gunshot wounds.
According to the GBI, after police initially left the scene, Chambers began shooting into the crowd, striking and killing Roman Felton Rowell, 19, and Jeremiah DeSean Walton, 16. Both victims were from Eatonton.
Chambers has been booked in the Putnam County Detention Center.