Arrest made in weekend double Georgia homicide

Xavier Rashad Chambers of Milledgeville is facing two counts of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of firearm with an altered identification, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said a crowd had gathered at a residence on Lawson Drive, with local police called to the location about 7:42 p.m. Sunday after reports of a fight. After dispersing the crowd, officers reported gunshots nearby and found two deceased men on the scene, both dead from gunshot wounds.