Army Cyber Command completes move to Georgia base

McPherson noted the move brings the Army’s cyber soldiers, commanders and trainees together at Fort Gordon, which is also home to an NSA facility.

“The cyber domain [is] the most recent one, it’s the one that changes the most rapidly and it is the one we must learn to not only compete in but dominate in with our near-peer competitors,” McPherson said.

The U.S. military established the Army Cyber Command in 2010 after the Defense Department declared cyberspace a new domain for warfare, citing rising threats from hackers backed by foreign governments and online attackers acting independently. The command oversees about 16,500 soldiers, civilians and contract workers worldwide.

According to the Army, the Cyber Command headquarters will bring about 1,200 additional soldiers and civilian workers to Fort Gordon. Fogarty said all of them should be in place within the next year. Fortitude Hall spans 336,000 square feet and is equipped with more than 300 servers.

Before the consolidation, elements of the Army Cyber Command were also based in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and Fort Meade, Maryland. At Fort Gordon, the Army now has its electronic warfare and defense units based at the same installation used for training new cyber soldiers and providing them with continuing education.

The headquarters dedication Thursday was largely symbolic. Fogarty and his command staff have been working at Fort Gordon since July.