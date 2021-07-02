Are your genealogy research notes organized?

Are you fully computerized, or do you take notes in another manner? I have always used school notebooks, bound not loose leaf. While researching, I date each page and say where I got the information from — a library, archives or online website.

I try to keep each notebook on one family or topic, if possible. I number the notebooks, create a table of contents/index in front, and label the cover. For example: Russell Notebook No. 2, June 5, 2021 through June 21, 2021. The system has worked for decades. Sometimes, I look back and see that I did not always follow through with my system. With any system, you have to keep your standards up.