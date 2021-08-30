Another anti-vaccine radio host succumbs to COVID, third in month

That airtime included a morning comment, three-hour afternoon show, and weekend shows and specials. Longtime radio show guest and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was gutted after learning the host had died sometime after 6 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m numb,” Chitwood told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. “To me, this is a death in the family.”

Bernier’s death was the third this month among conservative talk show hosts outspoken against the coronavirus vaccine.

He was preceded eight days earlier by Phil Valentine, a 61-year-old conservative talk radio host in Tennessee who mocked coronavirus vaccines but changed his tone after getting sick. He battled the disease for a month.

Also having a change of heart, before he passed away, was Dick Farrel, a former Newsmax commentator and all-around coronavirus-denying, vaccine-resistant right-wing radio talk show host. The South Florida radio host died of COVID-19 complications on Aug. 6, at age 65, after exhorting fans not to get the vaccine, calling the entire coronavirus crisis a “scam-demic.”

Farrel and Valentine urged friends and followers to get the vaccine as the disease closed in on them and said they regretted not doing it themselves.

Bernier, speaking to a guest about a week after the Pfizer jab was approved for emergency use in December, was adamantly against it, though it wasn’t clear how he felt at the end.

“Are you kidding me? Mr. Anti-Vax? Jeepers,” Bernier said in answer to the question of whether he would take the shot. “I’m not taking it.”