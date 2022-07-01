Annual list of best genealogy websites published

This is always a great resource to find out about new websites and be reminded of standbys, such as Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.org, as well as websites maintained by the National Archives for the U.S. and the United Kingdom, the Library of Congress (loc.gov), and so forth.

The list covers each state and many countries. Major U.S. websites of interest are American Ancestors (Americanancestors.org), the Genealogical Publishing Co. (Genealogical.com), the New York Public Library Digital Collection (digitalcollections.nypl.org), Reclaim the Records (reclaimtherecords.org), and the nationally important USGENWEB (usgenweb.org). I always like to check out those websites that are listed as new or revised, or ones that I have never heard of. Take a look at Names in Stone (namesinstone.com), another cemetery/burial site; NewspaperArchive.com, a great new newspaper site that I have used a lot; Arcanum maps (Arcanum.com/en) which specializes in Europe; and DeadFred (deadfred.com), which is not new but is new to this list and allows people to look for lost photos. So check out the magazine on newsstands now, or at familytreemagazine.com.