Andrew Young clears schedule to rest

While Ambassador Andrew Young’s health condition is being closely guarded, his wife announced Tuesday that the former Atlanta mayor has been “encouraged to clear his schedule for the foreseeable future so that he can focus on his health and wellbeing.”
Carolyn Young’s comments come days after Atlanta FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson postponed Young’s speaking engagement at the bureau’s Cultural Diversity Celebration last Tuesday.
“Ambassador Young has been examined and diagnosed by physicians, and is undergoing treatment,” Carolyn Young said. “He has shown tremendous progress and we are confident that his condition will continue to improve. However, it will take time and lots of rest for him to fully recover.”
Young, 86, has been under hospital care since May 6, when he fell ill in Nashville just before he was to deliver the baccalaureate address at Fisk University. Young had developed a minor infection, that developed into a high fever. He spent three days at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, before being transferred to Emory University Hospital last Wednesday.
Young’s daughter, last week said that her father – a noted civil rights icon and politician – is often too “generous with his time,” accepting engagements when perhaps he shouldn’t. Carolyn said clearing his schedule, which also includes limiting visitors and phone calls, “will help him regain his full strength, so that he can continue his lifelong fight for justice and equality for all.”
