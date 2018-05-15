Andrew Young clears schedule to rest

“Ambassador Young has been examined and diagnosed by physicians, and is undergoing treatment,” Carolyn Young said. “He has shown tremendous progress and we are confident that his condition will continue to improve. However, it will take time and lots of rest for him to fully recover.”

Young, 86, has been under hospital care since May 6, when he fell ill in Nashville just before he was to deliver the baccalaureate address at Fisk University. Young had developed a minor infection, that developed into a high fever. He spent three days at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, before being transferred to Emory University Hospital last Wednesday.