American Airlines has turned surplus of wine into delivery service

The exclusive new wine program was a crafty way for American to make use of its hundreds of wines that it no longer serves because it is one of several airlines that have suspended in-flight alcohol sales to reduce interactions between flight attendants and customers in the era of COVID-19.

According to its most recent earnings report obtained by CNN, American posted a net loss of $3.6 billion last year. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said recently that seating capacity for all international airlines fell by about 50% last year, that left 1.8 billion passengers taking flights through 2020, compared with about 4.5 billion in 2019.

Though the wine sales likely won’t make up for the loss of in-flight purchases or dwindling flights, the program could be a wise business move to ensure their collections don’t go to waste and expand the base of customers for their unique international and regional wines.

Here’s how the Flagship Cellars wine experience works:

— American will hand-pick wines from its Flagship wine collection, chosen by an award-winning master sommelier exclusively for American.

— Anyone 21 years or older can select their wine preferences at vinesse.com/flagshipcellars.

— Customers can select from curated collections of mixed wines, build their own custom box or purchase a monthly wine subscription which includes three prestigious wines for $99.99, including delivery.

— Subscriptions may be for a limited time (while supplies last) and can be canceled at any time. Introductory offer includes an extra complimentary bottle of wine. Program and availability limitations on orders vary by state.