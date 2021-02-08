Alleged drunken driver kills 2 in Gwinnett crash, police say

Investigators believe Christian Noel Velasquez, 23, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday when he struck a post holding an overhead sign and a guardrail, causing the car to roll. The crash happened on Ga. 316 east near Sugarloaf Parkway, according to spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn.

Two passengers, who investigators are attempting to identify, died at the scene of the wreck. Velasquez was also injured and treated at a hospital.