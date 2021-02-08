Alleged drunken driver kills 2 in Gwinnett crash, police say

A man suspected of driving drunk is accused of causing a crash that killed his two passengers, Gwinnett County police said Monday.
Investigators believe Christian Noel Velasquez, 23, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday when he struck a post holding an overhead sign and a guardrail, causing the car to roll. The crash happened on Ga. 316 east near Sugarloaf Parkway, according to spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn.
Two passengers, who investigators are attempting to identify, died at the scene of the wreck. Velasquez was also injured and treated at a hospital.
When he was released, he was arrested and charged with DUI, two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, possession of methamphetamine, driving without a valid license, and reckless driving. Velasquez was being held without bond Monday afternoon at the Gwinnett jail.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.