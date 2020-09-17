Aldi Advent calendars will feature Hot Wheels, wine and hard seltzer

The affordable grocery chain has become known as one of the go-to manufacturers of Advent calendars that have featured everything from Barbies to craft beer. On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Aldi will bring back its popular Advent calendars, which feature 24 daily increments of wine, beer, chocolate and, for the first time, hard seltzer beverages. The store announced the arrival of the calendars Monday.

“On 11/4, ALDI advent calendars return with more than ever before! With so much goodness in store, we are designating the first Wednesday in November National Advent Calendar Day,” read a message on the store’s website.