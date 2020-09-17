Aldi Advent calendars will feature Hot Wheels, wine and hard seltzer

Though the holiday season may look different this year, there is one dependable element: Aldi’s Advent calendars.
The affordable grocery chain has become known as one of the go-to manufacturers of Advent calendars that have featured everything from Barbies to craft beer. On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Aldi will bring back its popular Advent calendars, which feature 24 daily increments of wine, beer, chocolate and, for the first time, hard seltzer beverages. The store announced the arrival of the calendars Monday.
“On 11/4, ALDI advent calendars return with more than ever before! With so much goodness in store, we are designating the first Wednesday in November National Advent Calendar Day,” read a message on the store’s website.
Advent calendars have been used since the 19th century as a festive way to celebrate the holiday season. The calendar usually begins Dec. 1 and runs through Christmas, offering a surprise or other special designation each day to mark the season.
This year, more than 20 varieties of calendars will be available, including Wine Advent Calendar, Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar, Dog and Cat Treat Advent Calendars, 12 Days of Irish Country Cream Calendar and a 7-day Sparkling Wine Countdown to New Year’s Day.
The items often sell out quickly, and, according to Aldi’s frequently asked questions page, the calendars will not be restocked this year. Despite the growing popularity of grocery delivery in light of the pandemic, the calendars will not be available via Instacart.
The calendars can be purchased at one of more than 2,000 stores in 36 states beginning Nov. 4.