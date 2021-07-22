Alabama woman offers $2,000 reward for rings she lost at Georgia resort

Ward was at the resort with family before checking out at 11 a.m. this past Monday, according to the LeGrange Daily News. She then returned home to Alabama, but it was 5 p.m. before she realized she didn’t have her rings. She and her husband immediately got back on the highway and made the more than two-hour drive back to Georgia.

But by that time Ward said hotel staff told her they had not seen nor heard anything about the missing rings.

“When we got back to the hotel, we were told that housekeeping had gone home for the day, that their lost and found was already loked up and that they would take our name and they would call us,” she said, according to the Daily News.

Ward came back to the hotel Thursday, and the lodge allowed her to enter the room again to search for the rings, but they were nowhere to be found.

Still hopeful, Ward said she passed out and posted several flyers at the resort offering a $2,000 reward.

A Pine Mountain Police Department officer also checked a national database that tracks pawned jewelry, but were unable to find a match.

“If someone pawns and item or sells it to a pawn shop, [the database” basically checks it, Officer Christopher Nance told the Daily News. “The pawn stores and the scrap metal stores have to keep a record of that, and they are supposed to hold [items of jewelry] for 30 days.”

Ward also visited several jewelry stores in Pine Mountain but also came up empty.

Ward is asking anyone with information to call (205) 299-8170 or email erinhw07@gmail.com.