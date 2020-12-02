Alabama double-murder suspect turns self in to police

The search for a double-murder suspect in Selma, Alabama, has ended after he turned himself in Wednesday at Selma Police Department headquarters, news outlet WSFA 12 reported.
Roderick Shontell Harrison, 41, turned himself in without incident about 7 a.m. Wednesday, investigators told WSFA. He is being held without bond at the Dallas County Jail on one count of capital murder, according to the TV station.
The fatal shooting happened just after midnight Nov. 27 in the 1300 block of Ceola L. Miller Avenue, WSFA said, citing the police department.
Wendell Pullom, 24, and Johnny Bonner III, 28, were killed, and a motive was not immediately clear, according to the news outlet.
The investigation is ongoing.