AJC names Sharif Durhams managing editor of news

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday named Sharif Durhams, a veteran journalist whose career includes leadership positions at The Washington Post and CNN, as managing editor of news.

Durhams, 46, is a deputy managing editor at the Post whose responsibilities include multiple breaking news desks, including the general assignment team, Morning Mix and newsrooms in Seoul and London. Prior to his time at the Post, Durhams was a leader on the global digital programming team at CNN, and also has experience as a government and education reporter.

Durhams will start in his new AJC role later this month.

At the AJC, Durhams will oversee the crime and public safety team, politics, education, local government, business and climate and environment coverage.

“Sharif’s background makes him an outstanding fit for our newsroom as we continue to build toward our digital future and deliver our journalism across multiple platforms,” AJC Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman said in a memo to the newsroom. “He is seasoned and proven. And there’s this bonus: He knows Atlanta, having lived and worked here during his time at CNN.”

Durhams succeeds Chapman, who was promoted to the role of the AJC’s top editor in March. In January, the AJC named former CNN and ABC News journalist and executive Andrew Morse as publisher and president.

Under Morse, the AJC is transforming into a modern digital media company that drives the conversation of metro Atlanta, Georgia and the South.

“I’m excited about the changes that are coming to media and the challenges that we have and finding new audiences,” Durhams said in an interview. “The AJC is poised to make great strides in that area.”

Durhams also has served in numerous leadership roles in the journalism industry, including as national president of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists. He is a lifetime member of that group and the National Association of Black Journalists. Durhams has also served as an instructor at the Poynter Institute.

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, and a University of North Carolina Tar Heel, Durhams said he is also excited to return to the South.

“The years I lived in ATL were transformative to me personally,” he said. “It’s such a welcoming city and having grown up in the South and being able to live in a big dynamic city that was so welcoming was incredibly meaningful to me.”