Court: DeKalb officer acted reasonably when fatally shooting Navy vet in 2017

“If you don’t get back on your medication, you’re going to end up dead, in jail or in a mental health hospital,” Iwoinakee Harris-Billups said she told her son.

Close to midnight on Aug. 2, police responded to a call at the Maple Walk Apartments and encountered Harris, who eventually put a gun to Anderson’s head. The officer drew her sidearm and Harris backed off, only to point his gun at her partner, the opinion said. A third officer arrived and a standoff ensued, with Harris threatening to kill them all, including himself.

When Harris backed into his car, a gun fell to the ground, leading the officers to believe he was unarmed, the ruling said. But Harris drew a second gun and eventually opened fire. The officers responded by unleashing a five-second barrage of 54 bullets. When Harris emerged from his car, Anderson fired three more times and Harris fell to the ground, the ruling said.

Of the 57 bullets fired, three struck Harris. On the ground, he lurched violently, kicking out his legs and swinging his arms, the ruling said. Upon seeing that, Anderson fired once more, killing him.

Acting as the administrator of Harris’ estate, Harris-Billups filed suit against Anderson. The issue before the appeals court was whether Anderson committed an unreasonable seizure under the Fourth Amendment when she fired the fatal shot. It held that she did not.

“Having reviewed the record — and, most importantly, having repeatedly reviewed the bodycam footage of the incident — we hold ... that she acted reasonably,” Newsom wrote. “Particularly given all that had preceded it, a prudent officer witnessing Mr. Harris’ lurch could have thought that he was gearing up for yet another attack. In those circumstances, it was reasonable — and thus lawful — for Officer Anderson to shoot when she did.”