AJC adds Report for America staffers to cover immigrant communities

“The crisis in our democracy, disinformation and polarization, is in many ways a result of the collapse of local news,” said Steven Waldman, co-founder and president of Report for America. “We have a unique opportunity to reverse this decline by filling newsrooms with talented journalists who not only view journalism as a public service, but who can make trusted connections with the communities they serve.”

Afshar comes to the AJC with a wealth of experience both in print and broadcast journalism. Most recently, she was a producer for Fox News, before working as a digital producer for WPLG-ABC in South Florida.

Prior to that, she spent five years writing race and religion-centered stories focusing on South Florida’s Asian and North African communities as a freelance writer for the Miami Herald.

Paradise Afshar and her dog, Iverson, cover Hurricane Irma in 2017 at WPLG, Miami's ABC affiliate. Afshar will join The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's newsroom in June 2021 as a Report for America corps member covering immigrant communities. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Afshar, who was born in Iran, is a graduate of Florida International University and has a master’s degree in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean Studies from King’s College London.

“I want to get to know a new community and report stories that matter for the people who live in it,” said Afshar, who is fluent in English and Farsi and currently lives in Cumming. “For a lot of minority communities, it is not like the effort isn’t there, but the resources aren’t. ... To be an extra body to be able to get out and report these stories makes a difference. It not only benefits the communities, but Atlanta as a whole.”

Grinspan is a Report for America veteran. Since 2019, he has been in the program reporting in Spanish and English for the Miami Herald and its Spanish-language sister paper, El Nuevo Herald about how the economy, COVID-19 and the 2020 election impacted South Florida’s immigrant communities.

Lautaro Grinspan, working in Little Havana in 2019, helping cover the community’s celebration of el Día de San Lazaro, a religious holiday that honors Cuba’s African and Catholic traditions. Grinspan will join The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's newsroom in June 2021 as a Report for America corps member covering immigrant communities. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Grinspan, a graduate of Northeastern University, grew up in Argentina and France. He has spent six years studying Mandarin Chinese, but is fluent in English, Spanish and French.

“I am looking forward to taking on the challenge of writing about different communities and finding ways to tell stories that were not told before,” Grinspan said. “It is important because it helps tell the story about how this country is changing and how the people leading those changes are contributing to these communities.”

How you can help

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to raise the funds to place multilingual journalists on the staff in The AJC newsroom to improve our coverage of local immigrant communities. We hope you’ll help us by donating to this initiative. Visit ReportForAmerica.org to learn more.