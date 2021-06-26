AIDS Healthcare Foundation offers free HIV testing Saturday, Sunday

The first 100 people to get tested at the Out of the Closet Thrift Store, 1858 Cheshire Bridge Road, will receive free concert tickets to an upcoming concert. The concert was not specified.

Testing will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday. The event, through a partnership with HOT 107.9 and the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition, will feature music and free food.