AIDS Healthcare Foundation offers free HIV testing Saturday, Sunday

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, in recognition of National HIV Testing Day on Sunday, will offer confidential, rapid, free HIV testing this weekend in metro Atlanta.
The first 100 people to get tested at the Out of the Closet Thrift Store, 1858 Cheshire Bridge Road, will receive free concert tickets to an upcoming concert. The concert was not specified.
Testing will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday. The event, through a partnership with HOT 107.9 and the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition, will feature music and free food.
On Sunday, through its mobile testing unit, AHF will offer HIV testing and education and prevention information at the following Walmart and Sam’s Club locations:
9 a.m. to noon at Sam’s Club, 2901 Clairmont Road in DeKalb County.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter, 1801 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta.
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3201 Tucker Norcross Road, Tucker.
3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter, 835 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta.
First observed on June 27, 1995, National HIV Testing Day is a time to encourage people to get tested, know their status and get information about care and treatment.